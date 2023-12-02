Israeli Army confirms striking over 400 targets since Israel-Hamas truce ended

2023-12-02 | 02:29
Israeli Army confirms striking over 400 targets since Israel-Hamas truce ended
Israeli Army confirms striking over 400 targets since Israel-Hamas truce ended

The Israeli Army confirmed on Saturday that it has been conducting airstrikes on "more than 400 targets" since the end of the truce in the Gaza Strip. 

In addition, the Air Force carried out airstrikes during the past night, targeting over 50 locations in a broad-scale offensive in the Khan Yunis area, according to the Israeli Army.
 

Middle East News

Israeli Army

Hamas

Truce

Gaza

Strikes

Israel

