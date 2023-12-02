Israeli strikes kill two pro-Hezbollah fighters in Syria

Middle East News
2023-12-02 | 04:04
High views
Israeli strikes kill two pro-Hezbollah fighters in Syria
Israeli strikes kill two pro-Hezbollah fighters in Syria

Israeli air strikes killed two Syrian pro-Hezbollah fighters when they hit sites belonging to the Iran-backed group near Damascus on Saturday, a war monitor told Agence France-Presse.

"Two Syrian fighters working for Hezbollah were killed and seven other fighters working for the group were wounded in Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah sites near Sayyida Zeinab," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

AFP
 

