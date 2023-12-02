News
Israeli strikes kill two pro-Hezbollah fighters in Syria
Middle East News
2023-12-02 | 04:04
Israeli strikes kill two pro-Hezbollah fighters in Syria
Israeli air strikes killed two Syrian pro-Hezbollah fighters when they hit sites belonging to the Iran-backed group near Damascus on Saturday, a war monitor told Agence France-Presse.
"Two Syrian fighters working for Hezbollah were killed and seven other fighters working for the group were wounded in Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah sites near Sayyida Zeinab," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
AFP
Next
Iraq warns Washington against any attack targeting its territory
Israeli Army confirms striking over 400 targets since Israel-Hamas truce ended
Previous
