Iraq warns Washington against any attack targeting its territory

Middle East News
2023-12-02 | 04:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq warns Washington against any attack targeting its territory
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq warns Washington against any attack targeting its territory

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Soudani warned the US against any attacks on Iraqi territory during a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

These concerns emerged following US strikes in late November targeting pro-Iranian fighters in Iraq.

Al-Soudani underlined Iraq's rejection of any attack on its territory and reaffirmed the commitment to protect the advisers of the international coalition present in Iraq.

These attacks on US troops were on pause during the truce between Israel and Hamas, which ended recently.

US strikes in November targeted Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization forces, positions in Iraq, killing nine people.

The “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” made up of groups affiliated with Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, claimed most of the attacks against the troops.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Iraq

Washington

Attack

United States

Antony Blinken

Israel

LBCI Next
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: US administration trying to skirt international law in favor of Israel
Israeli strikes kill two pro-Hezbollah fighters in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack

LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

New York Times: Israel knew for more than a year of Hamas' attack plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30

Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
04:50

Osama Hamdan to LBCI: US administration trying to skirt international law in favor of Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Israeli strikes kill two pro-Hezbollah fighters in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
02:29

Israeli Army confirms striking over 400 targets since Israel-Hamas truce ended

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21

The underground: The surprising history of Israel's use of Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
2023-11-02

Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit

LBCI
World News
10:12

The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Defense Minister and Maronite Patriarch clash over Army Leadership

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Israeli army reports shelling 'over 200 terrorist targets' in Gaza on Friday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

France's Le Drian fails to break Lebanese deadlock

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More