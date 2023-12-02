Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria

Middle East News
2023-12-02 | 07:30
High views
0min
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday accused Israel of killing two of its members in Syria where they had been on an advisory mission.

"Mohammed Ali Ataei Shoorcheh and Panah Taghizadeh... were martyred by the Zionist usurper enemy while conducting an advisory mission in the Syrian Islamic resistance front," the Guards' Sepah News website said, without providing further details.

Middle East News

Iran

Guards

Israel

Attack

Syria

