Israel says pulls negotiators back from Qatar after 'impasse'

Middle East News
2023-12-02 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says pulls negotiators back from Qatar after &#39;impasse&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says pulls negotiators back from Qatar after 'impasse'

Israel said Saturday it was pulling its Mossad negotiators out of Qatar, which is mediating efforts to secure a renewed pause in the Israel-Hamas war, after a deadlock in the talks.

"Following the impasse in the negotiations and at the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, David Barnea, head of the Mossad, ordered his team in Doha to return to Israel," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Negotiators

Qatar

Hamas

War

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Macron calls for 'doubling efforts' to reach permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-29

Germany warns of 'real' danger of Islamic attacks due to Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

LBCI
World News
2023-11-27

Chinese FM to hold Security Council meeting this week on Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-24

Qatar says Israel frees 39 prisoners under deal with Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:33

Changing tides: Israel's buffer zone plan, US diplomacy, and political shifts

LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

Erdogan rejects Washington's calls to cut ties with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Macron calls for 'doubling efforts' to reach permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Rafah crossing welcomes new arrivals of foreign passport holders from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Al Jazeera: Israeli Health Ministry instructs hospitals to store quantities of food and medicine for four months

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-01

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More