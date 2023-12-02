Erdogan rejects Washington's calls to cut ties with Hamas

2023-12-02 | 08:59
Erdogan rejects Washington's calls to cut ties with Hamas
Erdogan rejects Washington's calls to cut ties with Hamas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected calls from the United States to cut ties with the Hamas Movement amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip.
 

Erdogan

Washington

Hamas

Turkey

Gaza

Israeli Army confirms striking over 400 targets since Israel-Hamas truce ended
Israeli army says it has confirmed death of 5 hostages in Gaza
LBCI
World News
11:35

Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines

LBCI
World News
11:20

Philippines announces elimination of small armed Islamic group in south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:33

Changing tides: Israel's buffer zone plan, US diplomacy, and political shifts

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Macron calls for 'doubling efforts' to reach permanent ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Israel says pulls negotiators back from Qatar after 'impasse'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Rafah crossing welcomes new arrivals of foreign passport holders from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Al Jazeera: Israeli Health Ministry instructs hospitals to store quantities of food and medicine for four months

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-01

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

