Harris says US will not permit forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-02 | 13:12
High views
Harris says US will not permit forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza

The United States reassured Egypt that it will not allow the relocation of Palestinians.

According to the White House, US Vice President Kamala Harris affirmed to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi that Washington will not permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, the blockade of Gaza, or the redrawing of its boundaries.
 

Middle East News

US

Egypt

Palestinian

Gaza

Palestine

