Netanyahu confirms war will continue until full goals are achieved

2023-12-02 | 14:46
Netanyahu confirms war will continue until full goals are achieved

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the war in the Gaza Strip will continue until all its objectives are achieved, including the release of all Israeli hostages and the elimination of the Hamas movement.

Speaking at his first press conference since the end of a seven-day truce, he stated, "Our soldiers prepared during the truce days to achieve a complete victory over Hamas."
 

