Israeli army launches airstrikes on Gaza amid increasing calls to protect civilians

Middle East News
2023-12-03 | 03:13
High views
Israeli army launches airstrikes on Gaza amid increasing calls to protect civilians
0min
Israeli army launches airstrikes on Gaza amid increasing calls to protect civilians

Despite international appeals for restraint to safeguard civilians, the Israeli military continued its bombardment of Gaza on Sunday, as negotiations for an extension of the ceasefire with Hamas reached a deadlock. 
The Israeli army stated that it targeted "more than 400 targets" in Gaza overnight since the resumption of fighting on Friday, resulting in at least 240 casualties according to the Hamas-affiliated health ministry. 
The Israeli military intensified its aerial raids in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sought refuge due to the conflict.
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
Netanyahu confirms war will continue until full goals are achieved
