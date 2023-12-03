700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours

Middle East News
2023-12-03 | 05:12
High views
700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours

The Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza told Al Jazeera on Sunday that more than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the last 24 hours.

He added that over 1.5 million people have also been displaced in the Gaza Strip.

