700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
Middle East News
2023-12-03 | 05:12
700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
The Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza told Al Jazeera on Sunday that more than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the last 24 hours.
He added that over 1.5 million people have also been displaced in the Gaza Strip.
Middle East News
Palestinians
Killed
Israeli
Bombing
