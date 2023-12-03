News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait
Middle East News
2023-12-03 | 07:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait
The Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has announced that it received a report regarding the presence of a drone originating from Yemen and an explosion near the Bab el Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.
In response to the incident, they issued advisories to ships in the vicinity, urging them to follow guidelines regarding airborne ordnance, exercise caution, and promptly report any suspicious activity.
Middle East News
British
Maritime
Operations
Drone
Activity
Yemen
Explosion
Bab el Mandab Strait
Next
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it "as soon as possible"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-30
US warship shoots down drone launched from Yemen
World News
2023-11-30
US warship shoots down drone launched from Yemen
0
World News
2023-11-23
US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)
World News
2023-11-23
US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10
Houthi forces bring down MQ9 drone in Yemen's airspace
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10
Houthi forces bring down MQ9 drone in Yemen's airspace
0
World News
2023-11-08
Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen
World News
2023-11-08
Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:30
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
10:30
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
08:36
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again
Middle East News
08:36
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again
0
Middle East News
07:50
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
Middle East News
07:50
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
0
World News
07:16
Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it "as soon as possible"
World News
07:16
Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it "as soon as possible"
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-03
General Director of Hospitals in Gaza to Al Jazeera: We do not have any options if fuel is not provided
Middle East News
2023-11-03
General Director of Hospitals in Gaza to Al Jazeera: We do not have any options if fuel is not provided
0
Middle East News
08:36
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again
Middle East News
08:36
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again
0
Lebanon News
04:08
Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change
Lebanon News
04:08
Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:08
Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries
Lebanon News
07:08
Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries
2
Lebanon News
07:59
The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers
Lebanon News
07:59
The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers
3
Middle East News
05:12
700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
Middle East News
05:12
700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
4
Middle East News
07:25
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait
Middle East News
07:25
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait
5
Middle East News
07:50
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
Middle East News
07:50
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
6
Middle East News
08:36
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again
Middle East News
08:36
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again
7
Breaking Headlines
14:14
Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them
Breaking Headlines
14:14
Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them
8
Middle East News
10:30
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
10:30
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More