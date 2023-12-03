British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait

2023-12-03 | 07:25
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait

The Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has announced that it received a report regarding the presence of a drone originating from Yemen and an explosion near the Bab el Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.

In response to the incident, they issued advisories to ships in the vicinity, urging them to follow guidelines regarding airborne ordnance, exercise caution, and promptly report any suspicious activity.

