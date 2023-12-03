News
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
Middle East News
2023-12-03 | 07:50
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
Three Israeli officials revealed to the American news outlet Axios that negotiations regarding the extension of the ceasefire in Gaza collapsed after Hamas refused to release 10 Israeli women.
Instead, they proposed initiating discussions on the release of elderly men.
David Barnea, the head of the Mossad, sent a message to Hamas through intermediaries, affirming that Israel does not engage in games. He emphasized that if the women were not released, hostilities would resume.
Middle East News
Israeli
Breakdown
Gaza
Ceasefire
Extension
Talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Hezbollah mourns its member Ismail Ahmad El Zein from Shhour
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Hezbollah mourns its member Ismail Ahmad El Zein from Shhour
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
