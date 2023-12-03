Jabalia refugee camp targeted again

2023-12-03 | 08:36
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again

Residential blocks and neighborhoods in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza have been targeted by Israeli bombing on Sunday.

Several homes were targeted at once, leaving tens of people killed and more buried under the rubble. The number is rapidly increasing because these are very densely populated areas.

