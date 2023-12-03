The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip

2023-12-03 | 10:30
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced that they have started a ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

