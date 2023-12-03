News
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-12-03 | 10:30
0
min
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
On Sunday, the Israeli army announced that they have started a ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Middle East News
Israeli
Army
Ground
Operation
Khan Yunis
Gaza Strip
Latest News
Middle East News
12:34
0
Middle East News
12:16
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
0
Middle East News
11:51
0
Middle East News
12:34
0
Middle East News
12:16
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
0
Middle East News
11:51
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-10
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
1
Lebanon News
07:59
2
Lebanon News
07:08
3
Middle East News
05:12
4
Middle East News
07:25
5
Middle East News
10:30
6
Middle East News
07:50
7
Middle East News
08:36
8
Middle East News
12:16
