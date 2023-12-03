More than 15,500 Palestinians killed from Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry

2023-12-03 | 11:51
More than 15,500 Palestinians killed from Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
More than 15,500 Palestinians killed from Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry

The death toll from the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rose to 15,523, Hamas' Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"Israel's aggression against the Gaza Strip has risen to 15,523 martyrs and 41,316 people have been injured," the ministry said in a statement.


