Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea

Middle East News
2023-12-03 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea

Houthis in Yemen declared that they attacked two ships off the Yemeni coast, specifying that the targeting of the "Israeli" vessels is in response to the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a statement released by the Iran-backed Houthi group, they claimed to have executed a "targeting operation against two Israeli ships in the Bab el-Mandeb" – the strategic maritime passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The statement highlighted that the first ship was targeted with a naval missile, while a maritime drone hit the second.


AFP

Middle East News

Houthis

Responsibility

Attack

Ships

Red Sea

LBCI Next
Israeli army launches airstrikes on Gaza amid increasing calls to protect civilians
Netanyahu confirms war will continue until full goals are achieved
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-17

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-17

Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on the pro-government forces and soldiers in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Qatar's Prime Minister: Doha is committed to ceasefire efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

COP28: The link between climate change and health

LBCI
Middle East News
11:51

More than 15,500 Palestinians killed from Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-10

Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

Palestinian Satellite Channel: The Turkish Friendship Hospital for cancer patients in Gaza is out of service

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

On the ground in Gaza: Israeli military reveals strategic targets and tactics in ongoing ground operation

LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Jabalia refugee camp targeted again

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait

LBCI
Middle East News
12:16

Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
10:30

The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More