Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea

Houthis in Yemen declared that they attacked two ships off the Yemeni coast, specifying that the targeting of the "Israeli" vessels is in response to the ongoing war in Gaza.



In a statement released by the Iran-backed Houthi group, they claimed to have executed a "targeting operation against two Israeli ships in the Bab el-Mandeb" – the strategic maritime passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.



The statement highlighted that the first ship was targeted with a naval missile, while a maritime drone hit the second.





AFP