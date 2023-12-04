Israel expands its operations in Gaza, tension escalates in the region

Middle East News
2023-12-04 | 03:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel expands its operations in Gaza, tension escalates in the region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israel expands its operations in Gaza, tension escalates in the region

The Israeli army continues to expand its operations in the Gaza Strip on Monday, where the number of Palestinian civilian casualties is increasing amid new indications of the conflict spreading in the region.  

This comes as incidents were recorded over the past weekend in Iraq and the Red Sea. 

The army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, stated on Sunday evening that "the Israeli army continues to expand its ground operation against Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip," adding, "the army is operating wherever there are Hamas strongholds." 

Israeli soldiers have been conducting a ground attack since October 27th in northern Gaza, where they have taken control of several areas. Since the resumption of fighting on Friday after a week-long ceasefire with Hamas, the army has primarily focused on airstrikes. 

A raid on the entrance of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza resulted in several casualties, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. In a statement, the Hamas government accused the Israeli army of committing a "serious violation" of international humanitarian law. 

The Israeli army did not immediately confirm whether the hospital's surroundings were targeted in response to an inquiry from Agence France-Presse. Israel accuses Hamas of establishing centers in hospitals or beneath them and using civilians as human shields. 

Hamas' Ministry of Health announced on Sunday an increase in the death toll in the Gaza Strip to 15,523, with 70 percent of them being women and children, since the start of the destructive bombing campaign by Israel on October 7th in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas within its territory, vowing to "eliminate" the movement. 

As the death toll continues to rise since the end of the truce, the ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, said that in the past few hours, only 316 dead and 664 wounded were able to be recovered from under the rubble and transported to hospitals, but many others remain under the debris. 

On the Israeli side, 1,200 people, mostly civilians who died mostly on the first day of the attack, were reported killed by Israeli authorities. Hamas fighters also held 240 people hostages, taking them to the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli authorities. 

The army reported on Monday the death of five soldiers, three of them on Sunday, since the truce ended on Friday. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Israel

Operations

Gaza Strip

Palestinian

Casualties

Conflict

Truce

LBCI Next
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in a raid in the West Bank
Qatar's Prime Minister: Doha is committed to ceasefire efforts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-30

China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-25

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

The death toll by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip exceeds 10,000: Palestinian Health Ministry

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-29

'Beirut,' a Palestinian child succumbs in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion

LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

FM spokesman: Iran will respond to the killing of two IRGC in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Dozens of Israeli tanks infiltrate southern Gaza Strip: Eyewitnesses to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Israeli army confirms increase in soldiers' death toll since start of ground operations in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10

Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-07-21

One dead and three wounded in stabbing attack in Seoul

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections

LBCI
Middle East News
12:16

Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Mikati meets TotalEnergies CEO: The possibility of resuming drilling as the matter is subject to report

LBCI
Middle East News
10:30

The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More