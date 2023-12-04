Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in a raid in the West Bank

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported that Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in a car and arrested two others during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday. No further details were immediately provided.



A spokesperson for the Israeli army, when asked about the incident that occurred last night in Qalqilya, said, "There was counter-terrorism activity," and further details will be released later.



The West Bank has witnessed an escalation in violence simultaneously with the ongoing conflict between Israel and fighters from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, for the past eight weeks in the Gaza Strip.



