Israeli army confirms increase in soldiers' death toll since start of ground operations in Gaza

The Israeli army confirmed on Monday an increase in the death toll of soldiers to 75 since the start of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.



The army announced the death of three soldiers on Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip, raising the death toll to 75 since the beginning of the ground operation and to 401 since the start of the war on October 7th.



Among them are soldiers who died in the surprise attack launched by Hamas on the Israeli state, reserve soldiers, and security personnel.



AFP