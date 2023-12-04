Dozens of Israeli tanks infiltrate southern Gaza Strip: Eyewitnesses to AFP

Dozens of Israeli tanks, troop carriers, and military bulldozers infiltrated the southern Gaza Strip in the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis, according to what eyewitnesses confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Monday.



Amin Abu Holi (59 years old) confirmed that dozens of tanks infiltrated "about two kilometers" into the town of Al-Qarara, while Muath Mohammed (34 years old) stated that the tanks "are positioned on both sides of the Salah al-Din road and completely block it," which is the road connecting the north and south of the Gaza Strip.



AFP