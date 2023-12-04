FM spokesman: Iran will respond to the killing of two IRGC in Syria

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said on Monday, in response to a question about Israel killing two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria last week that Tehran will respond to any attacks on its interests in Syria.Kanaani stated, "Any action against Iran's interests and our advisory forces in Syria will not pass without a response."Official Iranian media reported on December 2nd that two members of the IRGC, working as military advisors in Syria, were killed in an Israeli attack, marking the first Iranian human casualties announced during the conflict in Gaza.Reuters