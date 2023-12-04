Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion

The commander of the Israeli Armored Corps said on Monday that armored forces and other ground forces are close to completing their military mission in northern Gaza, and they are operating in other areas of the sector targeting the movement of Hamas.



Brigadier Hisham Ibrahim told the Israeli Army Radio, "The objectives in the northern part have been almost achieved... We have started to expand ground movements to include other parts of the sector with one goal: to overthrow the terrorist Hamas movement."



Reuters