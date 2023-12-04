In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA

More than 50 houses were destroyed by the #Israeli war machine during its targeting of Al- #Shujaiya neighborhood in the eastern Gaza city. This resulted in hundreds of #martyrs and wounded, with some still trapped under the rubble.#Gaza_under_attack#CeasefireNow#Palestine… pic.twitter.com/AIEotWVgNM — State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) December 4, 2023

On Monday, the official account of the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced that over 50 houses were destroyed by the "Israeli war machine during its targeting of Al-Shujaiya neighborhood in the eastern Gaza city."It added on the X platform: "This resulted in hundreds of martyrs and wounded, with some still trapped under the rubble."