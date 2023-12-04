In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA

More than 50 houses were destroyed by the #Israeli war machine during its targeting of Al- #Shujaiya neighborhood in the eastern Gaza city. This resulted in hundreds of #martyrs and wounded, with some still trapped under the rubble.#Gaza_under_attack#CeasefireNow#Palestine… pic.twitter.com/AIEotWVgNM
— State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) December 4, 2023
