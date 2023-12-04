News
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
ICRC head arrives in Gaza, describes residents' suffering as ‘unbearable’
Middle East News
2023-12-04 | 07:49
ICRC head arrives in Gaza, describes residents' suffering as ‘unbearable’
The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, announced her arrival in the Gaza Strip on Monday, warning that the suffering of the residents in the Palestinian territory is "unbearable."
Spoljaric reiterated on the X platform, " I repeat our urgent call for civilians to be protected in line with the laws of war and for aid to enter unimpeded," emphasizing, "hostages must be released and ICRC allowed to safely visit them."
AFP
