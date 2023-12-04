ICRC head arrives in Gaza, describes residents' suffering as ‘unbearable’

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, announced her arrival in the Gaza Strip on Monday, warning that the suffering of the residents in the Palestinian territory is "unbearable."



Spoljaric reiterated on the X platform, " I repeat our urgent call for civilians to be protected in line with the laws of war and for aid to enter unimpeded," emphasizing, "hostages must be released and ICRC allowed to safely visit them."



AFP