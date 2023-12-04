Israeli army states it is ‘acting with force’ in Khan Yunis

The Israeli army announced on Monday that it is "acting with force against Hamas and terrorist organizations" in the Gaza Strip, especially in the southern city of Khan Yunis.



The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, wrote on his X platform account that "the fighting and military advance of the Defense Forces in the Khan Yunis area do not allow civilians to travel through the Salah al-Din axis in the northern and eastern parts of Khan Yunis."



According to Adraee, the axis has turned into a "combat zone and it is extremely dangerous to reach."



AFP