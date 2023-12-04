News
Israel confirms the presence of 15 hostages' bodies in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-04 | 08:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel confirms the presence of 15 hostages' bodies in Gaza
The office of the Israeli Prime Minister announced on Monday that Hamas is holding the bodies of 15 individuals among the hostages taken to the Gaza Strip during the surprise attack on the Israeli state on October 7th.
The office confirmed the death of three hostages among those detained in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of bodies to 15.
According to the list published by the office, the casualties include 11 civilians and four soldiers, one of whom is a senior officer, without providing further details.
Hamas claims that the Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of several hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
In the attack by the Palestinian movement, 1200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 240 individuals were taken hostage.
On November 24th, Israel and Hamas reached a temporary truce agreement through mediation efforts led by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, lasting for seven days, after which the fighting resumed.
The temporary truce allowed the release of 80 Israeli hostages held by Hamas, while Israel, in return, released three times that number of Palestinian detainees.
Hamas also released 25 other individuals, mostly Thais. The movement had released five hostages before the start of the ceasefire for humanitarian reasons.
In response to Hamas's attack, Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and engaged in a subsequent ground operation, resulting in the death of 15,899 people since October 7th, according to the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas.
The Israeli army stated on Saturday that 137 hostages are still held in the Gaza Strip.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Prime Minister
Hamas
Hostages
Gaza Strip
