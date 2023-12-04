Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza’s death toll from the Israeli bombing rises to 15,899

The death toll as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rose to 15,899 people, according to what the Hamas Ministry of Health announced.



The ministry said in a statement, "The number of martyrs has risen to 15,899 since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip," while the number of wounded has reached 42,000.



In addition, the ministry stated that 70 percent of "the victims of the Israeli aggression are women and children."



AFP