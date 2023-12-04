WAFA: 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on two north Gaza schools

Middle East News
2023-12-04 | 11:23
High views
WAFA: 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on two north Gaza schools
WAFA: 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on two north Gaza schools

The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported that at least 50 people were killed on Monday in an Israeli air strike that targeted two schools housing displaced people in the Daraj neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip.

Reuters has not yet been able to verify this news from independent sources.

An Israeli army spokesman said they were looking into the veracity of these reports.

Reuters
 

