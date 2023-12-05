News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
United Nations Warns of a More Terrifying Scenario in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-05 | 01:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
United Nations Warns of a More Terrifying Scenario in Gaza
A United Nations official warned on Monday, that the expansion of Israeli military operations in Gaza to the southern sector could lead to a "more horrifying scenario" that humanitarian efforts may struggle to address.
Lynn Hastings, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, stated that since the resumption of fighting between Israel and Hamas on December 1st, after a seven-day ceasefire, "Israeli military operations have extended to southern Gaza."
In a statement in Arabic, she added that this expansion of Israeli ground operations "forced tens of thousands of other Palestinians to seek refuge in areas facing increasing pressure, where despair engulfs them in their quest for food, water, shelter, and safety.
AFP
Middle East News
UN
Gaza
Israel
Palestine
Hamas
Next
Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza
United States requests Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza Strip
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
0
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli army announces death of a female soldier held by Hamas in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli army announces death of a female soldier held by Hamas in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:53
France reports freezing assets of Hamas leader in Gaza
World News
03:53
France reports freezing assets of Hamas leader in Gaza
0
Middle East News
03:41
Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance
Middle East News
03:41
Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance
0
Middle East News
03:28
Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza
Middle East News
03:28
Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza
0
World News
13:55
United States requests Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza Strip
World News
13:55
United States requests Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza Strip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:53
France reports freezing assets of Hamas leader in Gaza
World News
03:53
France reports freezing assets of Hamas leader in Gaza
0
Middle East News
10:24
Israel investigates possible trading knowledge ahead of Hamas attack
Middle East News
10:24
Israel investigates possible trading knowledge ahead of Hamas attack
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-18
Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications
Press Highlights
2023-11-18
Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications
0
World News
2023-08-06
Trump trial TV broadcast: What the American public wants and fears
World News
2023-08-06
Trump trial TV broadcast: What the American public wants and fears
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli Army: We bombed a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli Army: We bombed a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah strikes Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Shebaa Farms: Monday announcement
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah strikes Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Shebaa Farms: Monday announcement
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10
4
Middle East News
05:40
Dozens of Israeli tanks infiltrate southern Gaza Strip: Eyewitnesses to AFP
Middle East News
05:40
Dozens of Israeli tanks infiltrate southern Gaza Strip: Eyewitnesses to AFP
5
Middle East News
06:03
Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion
Middle East News
06:03
Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion
6
Middle East News
06:31
In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA
Middle East News
06:31
In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:26
Anticipation Surrounds the 44th Gulf Summit in Doha
News Bulletin Reports
08:26
Anticipation Surrounds the 44th Gulf Summit in Doha
8
Press Highlights
00:46
Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict
Press Highlights
00:46
Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More