United Nations Warns of a More Terrifying Scenario in Gaza

A United Nations official warned on Monday, that the expansion of Israeli military operations in Gaza to the southern sector could lead to a "more horrifying scenario" that humanitarian efforts may struggle to address.



Lynn Hastings, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, stated that since the resumption of fighting between Israel and Hamas on December 1st, after a seven-day ceasefire, "Israeli military operations have extended to southern Gaza."

In a statement in Arabic, she added that this expansion of Israeli ground operations "forced tens of thousands of other Palestinians to seek refuge in areas facing increasing pressure, where despair engulfs them in their quest for food, water, shelter, and safety.

AFP