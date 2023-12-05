News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-05 | 03:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza
The Israeli army intensified its operations against the Palestinian Hamas movement in southern Gaza on Tuesday, with witnesses reporting fierce battles, raising concerns of a "more horrifying scenario" for civilians.
The Israeli army, conducting a ground assault in the northern besieged sector since October 27, expanded its ground operations to include the entire Gaza Strip, deploying tanks near Khan Yunis, which has become a new focal point of tensions.
At the start of the ground operation, the Israeli army instructed residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the more crowded southern part of the sector, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have sought refuge.
Witnesses reported to Agence France-Presse about intense clashes near Khan Yunis during the night and aerial bombardment towards Rafah in the southern part of the sector.
The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, mentioned the "fall of several" casualties in the shelling of Gaza City.
In contrast, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced from an official Telegram account, "The occupation city of Be'er Sheva was targeted with a missile barrage in response to the massacres against civilians."
International organizations expressed concern about the dangers facing civilians in Gaza, where "phone and internet communication services have stopped" due to the damage to main routes, which were previously reconnected but severed again from the Israeli side, according to the Palestinian telecommunications company, Paltel.
The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Palestine, Lynn Hastings, who Israel announced last week would not renew her visa, said, "A more horrifying scenario is about to unfold, a scenario that humanitarian operations may not have the capacity to respond to."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Palestine
Hamas
Gaza
Battles
Khan Yunis
Next
Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance
United Nations Warns of a More Terrifying Scenario in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Israeli Defense Minister: Israeli army soldiers killed in battles against Hamas in Gaza as achievements impose a heavy price
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Israeli Defense Minister: Israeli army soldiers killed in battles against Hamas in Gaza as achievements impose a heavy price
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
0
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli army says troops engage in fighting in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli army says troops engage in fighting in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
0
Middle East News
05:34
Israeli army reveals death of two officers in Gaza battles
Middle East News
05:34
Israeli army reveals death of two officers in Gaza battles
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:21
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
Middle East News
14:21
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
0
Middle East News
13:26
Israel updates hostage number in Gaza to 138
Middle East News
13:26
Israel updates hostage number in Gaza to 138
0
Middle East News
12:46
Hamas: 16,248 people killed in Gaza since the war started
Middle East News
12:46
Hamas: 16,248 people killed in Gaza since the war started
0
Middle East News
12:40
Blinken: We imposed visa restrictions against those undermining West Bank stability
Middle East News
12:40
Blinken: We imposed visa restrictions against those undermining West Bank stability
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
0
World News
13:59
Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans
World News
13:59
Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
0
Middle East News
03:41
Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance
Middle East News
03:41
Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement
3
Middle East News
03:41
Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance
Middle East News
03:41
Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance
4
Press Highlights
00:46
Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict
Press Highlights
00:46
Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict
5
World News
10:25
US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios
World News
10:25
US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios
6
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries
7
Lebanon News
10:44
Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn
Lebanon News
10:44
Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn
8
Lebanon News
08:28
LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh
Lebanon News
08:28
LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More