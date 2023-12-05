Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-05 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza

The Israeli army intensified its operations against the Palestinian Hamas movement in southern Gaza on Tuesday, with witnesses reporting fierce battles, raising concerns of a "more horrifying scenario" for civilians. 

The Israeli army, conducting a ground assault in the northern besieged sector since October 27, expanded its ground operations to include the entire Gaza Strip, deploying tanks near Khan Yunis, which has become a new focal point of tensions. 

At the start of the ground operation, the Israeli army instructed residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the more crowded southern part of the sector, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have sought refuge. 

Witnesses reported to Agence France-Presse about intense clashes near Khan Yunis during the night and aerial bombardment towards Rafah in the southern part of the sector.  

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, mentioned the "fall of several" casualties in the shelling of Gaza City. 

In contrast, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced from an official Telegram account, "The occupation city of Be'er Sheva was targeted with a missile barrage in response to the massacres against civilians." 

International organizations expressed concern about the dangers facing civilians in Gaza, where "phone and internet communication services have stopped" due to the damage to main routes, which were previously reconnected but severed again from the Israeli side, according to the Palestinian telecommunications company, Paltel. 

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Palestine, Lynn Hastings, who Israel announced last week would not renew her visa, said, "A more horrifying scenario is about to unfold, a scenario that humanitarian operations may not have the capacity to respond to." 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Palestine

Hamas

Gaza

Battles

Khan Yunis

LBCI Next
Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance
United Nations Warns of a More Terrifying Scenario in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

Israeli Defense Minister: Israeli army soldiers killed in battles against Hamas in Gaza as achievements impose a heavy price

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Israeli army says troops engage in fighting in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Israeli army reveals death of two officers in Gaza battles

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops

LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Israel updates hostage number in Gaza to 138

LBCI
Middle East News
12:46

Hamas: 16,248 people killed in Gaza since the war started

LBCI
Middle East News
12:40

Blinken: We imposed visa restrictions against those undermining West Bank stability

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-09

War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war

LBCI
World News
13:59

Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More