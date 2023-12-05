Qatar's Emir: We call on UN Security Council to compel Israel to return to the negotiation table

2023-12-05 | 05:21
Qatar&#39;s Emir: We call on UN Security Council to compel Israel to return to the negotiation table
Qatar's Emir: We call on UN Security Council to compel Israel to return to the negotiation table

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, stated during a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Doha on Tuesday that Qatar calls on the United Nations Security Council to compel Israel to return to the negotiation table regarding the war in Gaza. 

He added, "It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to persist for nearly two months, during which systematic and deliberate killing continues against innocent civilians, including women and children." 

Reuters 
 

