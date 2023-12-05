Israeli army reveals death of two officers in Gaza battles

Middle East News
2023-12-05 | 05:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army reveals death of two officers in Gaza battles
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army reveals death of two officers in Gaza battles

The Israeli army announced the death of two Israeli officers, one of them a deputy company commander, in the Gaza battles.
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Officers

Commander

Gaza

Battles

LBCI Next
WHO: The situation in Gaza is getting worse every hour
US special envoy to Yemen will visit Gulf to promote peace
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:42

UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops

LBCI
Sports News
14:14

Barcelona's German goalkeeper Ter Stegen to undergo back surgery

LBCI
World News
13:59

Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops

LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Israel updates hostage number in Gaza to 138

LBCI
Middle East News
12:46

Hamas: 16,248 people killed in Gaza since the war started

LBCI
Middle East News
12:40

Blinken: We imposed visa restrictions against those undermining West Bank stability

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-09

War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war

LBCI
World News
13:59

Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More