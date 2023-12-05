WHO: The situation in Gaza is getting worse every hour

A World Health Organization official in Gaza said on Tuesday that the situation in the Strip is getting worse every hour as Israel intensifies its bombing of the south around the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.



"The situation is getting worse every hour," Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO Representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, told reporters via video link from Gaza.



He added, "The bombing is intensifying everywhere, including the southern areas of Khan Yunis and even Rafah."



Reuters