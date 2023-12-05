Jordanian army kills three drug smugglers attempting to infiltrate from Syria

The Jordanian army announced in a statement on Tuesday that border guard forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and killed three smugglers who tried to infiltrate into the kingdom from Syria.



The army quoted a military source saying, "Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department and military security agencies, monitored (...) an attempt by a group of smugglers to illegally cross the border from Syrian territories into Jordan."



It added that the movement of these forces "resulted in foiling the infiltration attempt, smuggling large quantities of drugs, and the death of three smugglers."



The source clarified that "233,000 Captagon pills" and quantities of hashish were found.



The Jordanian army is combating smuggling operations of weapons and drugs, especially Captagon pills, from Syria into the kingdom.



Officials say these smuggling operations have become "organized," sometimes using drones and receiving protection from armed groups.



Most attempts to infiltrate individuals and smuggle drugs from Syria, which has witnessed a devastating conflict since 2011, are occurring at the border with Jordan. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of more than half a million people, massive destruction, and the displacement of millions inside and outside the country.



Jordan, hosting around 1.6 million Syrian refugees, has tightened measures at its border with Syria, approximately 375 kilometers long. The country has arrested dozens of drug and weapon traffickers attempting to infiltrate Syrian territory.



The kingdom asserts that 85 percent of the drugs seized are intended for smuggling outside Jordan, especially to Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries.



The production of Captagon is not new to the region, with Syria being the primary source of the substance since before the outbreak of the war in 2011. However, the conflict has made its manufacturing more prevalent, widespread, and exported.



AFP