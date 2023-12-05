More than 15,900 killed in Gaza since October 7: Palestinian Health Ministry

2023-12-05 | 08:29
More than 15,900 killed in Gaza since October 7: Palestinian Health Ministry
More than 15,900 killed in Gaza since October 7: Palestinian Health Ministry

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that over 15,900 Palestinians, including 250 healthcare workers, have been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of the war on October 7.

The minister made these statements in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank.

