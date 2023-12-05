Jordan’s King calls on the world to condemn any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians

2023-12-05 | 09:51
Jordan's King calls on the world to condemn any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians
Jordan’s King calls on the world to condemn any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians

Jordanian King Abdullah II said on Tuesday that the world must condemn any attempt by Israel to create conditions that would forcibly displace Palestinians inside the war-ravaged Gaza or outside its borders.

In statements reported by official media after his meeting with the Cypriot president in Amman, King Abdullah once again called for an immediate ceasefire and warned of the "danger of deteriorating conditions" as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing campaign.

