Israeli army says troops engage in fighting in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday that it is engaged in clashes in the "heart of Khan Yunis," following its announcement of expanding ground operations after the failure of negotiations to extend the truce, which lasted for seven days.



The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, stated on X, "We are present in the heart of the Khan Yunis area, witnessing the most intense days since the start of the ground maneuver in terms of the number of enemy combatants killed, the number of clashes, and the firing both on the ground and in the air."



AFP