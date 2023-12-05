WHO evacuates two warehouses in Khan Yunis based on Israeli warning

2023-12-05 | 10:51
WHO evacuates two warehouses in Khan Yunis based on Israeli warning
WHO evacuates two warehouses in Khan Yunis based on Israeli warning

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had almost completely evacuated its medical supplies from warehouses in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, confirming that Israel had advised them to do so.

The Israeli army denied early Tuesday what the WHO had announced, stating that it had requested the evacuation of a medical supplies warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours before it became unusable due to ground military operations in the south part of the territory.

The Director-General of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had stated on Monday in a post on X that the Israeli army had informed the UN agency of the necessity to evacuate a warehouse of medical assistance in southern Gaza.

During a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, the representative of the World Health Organization in the occupied Palestinian territories, Richard Peeperkorn, affirmed that Israel had advised their organization to relocate its equipment.

Middle East News

WHO

Evacuation

Warehouses

Khan Yunis

Israeli

Warning

