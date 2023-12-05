Israel updates hostage number in Gaza to 138

Israel has revised the count of hostages held in Gaza to 138, according to authorities cited by AFP.



One individual, previously listed as missing since the attacks by the Hamas movement on October 7, has been added to the updated list.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the revised figure without providing specific details about the 138 hostages or the mechanisms enabling Israeli authorities to determine their status.



Earlier, Israeli officials stated that the total number of hostages still held in Gaza stood at 137, including 20 women and two children.



AFP