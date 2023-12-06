Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi as part of rare Middle East tour

Middle East News
2023-12-06 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi as part of rare Middle East tour
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi as part of rare Middle East tour

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, according to Russian media, marking the first stop of a diplomatic visit to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The visit aims to discuss he Israeli-Palestinian conflict and oil production. 

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Telegram, "Putin's plane landed in Abu Dhabi."  

The Kremlin stated that the Russian President will focus on the "Israeli-Palestinian conflict" and discuss oil production cuts within the OPEC+ alliance, of which Russia is a member. 

AFP  
 

Middle East News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Abu Dhabi

Diplomatic

Visit

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Palestine

Conflict

Oil

Production

LBCI Next
Erdogan: Turkey rejects 'buffer zone' plan for Gaza
The Israeli army besieges Khan Yunis amid intense battles
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-13

Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting oil production will cause "significant supply shortages"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Strategic Maneuvers: Russia's Role in Mediating the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-19

Al Jazeera: UK PM to meet Saudi Arabia’s crown prince after Israel visit

LBCI
World News
2023-10-11

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

European envoy: Turkey must soften tone to avoid isolation

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Japanese PM calls on Netanyahu to minimize civilian losses in the conflict with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
06:54

Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-03

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:42

UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

One Lebanese Army soldier killed by an Israeli shelling targeting their position

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More