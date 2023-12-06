Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi as part of rare Middle East tour

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, according to Russian media, marking the first stop of a diplomatic visit to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The visit aims to discuss he Israeli-Palestinian conflict and oil production.



The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Telegram, "Putin's plane landed in Abu Dhabi."



The Kremlin stated that the Russian President will focus on the "Israeli-Palestinian conflict" and discuss oil production cuts within the OPEC+ alliance, of which Russia is a member.



AFP