Erdogan: Turkey rejects 'buffer zone' plan for Gaza

Reports quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Wednesday that Turkey rejects plans to establish a buffer zone in Gaza after the end of the fighting in the region, adding that such a plan "disrespects" the Palestinians.



Reuters reported last week that Israel sent plans for the buffer zone to several Arab countries and Turkey.



Turkish news channel and other media outlets reported that Erdogan said in a conversation with journalists on a plane returning from Qatar that the future of Gaza after the war is determined by the Palestinian people, and Israel must return the occupied territories.



He also stated that Western support for Israel, especially from the United States, is what has caused the current situation in the region. Erdogan warned Israel against pursuing Hamas members in Turkey, saying that Israel will pay a very high price for it.



