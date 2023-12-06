United Nations: Palestinians in Gaza live in 'absolute horror'

Middle East News
2023-12-06 | 05:37
High views
United Nations: Palestinians in Gaza live in 'absolute horror'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, announced on Wednesday that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are living in "absolute and increasing horror." He called for an urgent ceasefire during a press conference in Geneva. 

Türk stated that after two months of "horrific attacks carried out by Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups on Israel ... civilians in Gaza continue to face continuous Israeli bombardment and collective punishment," expressing his fear of "atrocities" occurring. 

AFP   
 

