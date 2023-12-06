Drone attack hit base housing US forces in Iraq

A military base housing US forces and forces in the international coalition in western Iraq came under attack by a drone on Wednesday morning, as reported by a US military official to Agence France-Presse, without the attack resulting in injuries or damages.



Since the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement ended in early December, Iraqi factions aligned with Iran have resumed their missile and drone attacks against US forces and the Global Coalition Against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.



A US military official, preferring not to disclose his identity, said on Wednesday morning, "A drone was launched against US forces and the international coalition "at Ain al-Asad base in Iraq."



The official added that "there were no injuries or damages."



The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes factions affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, claimed responsibility for this attack. It has also claimed most of the recent attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria in recent weeks.



In response to these attacks, Washington has launched several strikes in Iraq against fighters allied with Iran.



On December 3, the international coalition carried out a "self-defense" airstrike against "five militants preparing to launch a drone attack in one direction," resulting in the deaths of all five fighters, according to a statement from the United States Central Command.



Until now, Washington has recorded 78 attacks since October 17 against its forces in Iraq and Syria, just ten days after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to a new tally provided by a US military official.



In late November, US strikes targeted fighters in Iran-affiliated factions in Iraq twice, resulting in the deaths of nine fighters.



Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani confirmed during a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, one day before the strike in Kirkuk, "Iraq's rejection of any attack on Iraqi territory," according to a statement from his office.



At the same time, Al Sudani reiterated "the Iraqi government's commitment to protecting advisors of the international coalition present in Iraq," referring to the US forces and international coalition forces in his country, according to the same statement.



Washington has struck three times sites linked to Iran in Syria.



