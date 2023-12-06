News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level
Middle East News
2023-12-06 | 06:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Wednesday that the relations between Russia and the UAE have reached an unprecedented level.
Russia and the UAE cooperate within the framework of the OPEC+ alliance and participate in significant oil and gas projects.
In statements broadcasted on television, Putin mentioned that the situation in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would be among the topics of discussion.
Putin is visiting the UAE and Saudi Arabia in a rare foreign tour. He will also talk with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, addressing issues related to oil, OPEC+, and the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Vladimir Putin
Russia
United Arab Emirates
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
OPEC
Next
Japanese PM calls on Netanyahu to minimize civilian losses in the conflict with Hamas
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:31
Britain declares new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains
World News
06:31
Britain declares new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains
0
World News
13:59
Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans
World News
13:59
Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans
0
World News
2023-12-05
Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to confront Western sanctions
World News
2023-12-05
Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to confront Western sanctions
0
World News
2023-12-05
Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation
World News
2023-12-05
Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:38
Houthis say have launched ballistic missiles towards Israel's Eilat
Middle East News
11:38
Houthis say have launched ballistic missiles towards Israel's Eilat
0
Middle East News
11:29
Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia for visit
Middle East News
11:29
Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia for visit
0
World News
11:17
UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
World News
11:17
UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:51
Banks Demand Government to Repay $68 Billion: A Struggle Over Deposits and State Spending
News Bulletin Reports
09:51
Banks Demand Government to Repay $68 Billion: A Struggle Over Deposits and State Spending
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
2
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
4
Lebanon News
14:42
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
Lebanon News
14:42
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
5
Lebanon News
12:10
GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement
Lebanon News
12:10
GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement
6
Press Highlights
02:19
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
Press Highlights
02:19
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
7
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
8
Middle East News
14:21
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
Middle East News
14:21
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More