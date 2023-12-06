Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Wednesday that the relations between Russia and the UAE have reached an unprecedented level.



Russia and the UAE cooperate within the framework of the OPEC+ alliance and participate in significant oil and gas projects.



In statements broadcasted on television, Putin mentioned that the situation in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would be among the topics of discussion.



Putin is visiting the UAE and Saudi Arabia in a rare foreign tour. He will also talk with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, addressing issues related to oil, OPEC+, and the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.



