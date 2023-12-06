Japanese PM calls on Netanyahu to minimize civilian losses in the conflict with Hamas

Middle East News
2023-12-06 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japanese PM calls on Netanyahu to minimize civilian losses in the conflict with Hamas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Japanese PM calls on Netanyahu to minimize civilian losses in the conflict with Hamas

The Japanese government stated that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, over the phone on Wednesday that it is important to minimize civilian losses in the conflict with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Japan

Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Civilian

Conflict

Hamas

LBCI Next
European envoy: Turkey must soften tone to avoid isolation
Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

Profiting from conflict: Examining stock market activity before Hamas' plan on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Hamas holds Israel responsible for Gaza conflict resumption: Night of failed negotiations

LBCI
World News
2023-11-30

China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-29

'Significant' risks to global economy if conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates: OECD

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:38

Houthis say have launched ballistic missiles towards Israel's Eilat

LBCI
Middle East News
11:29

Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia for visit

LBCI
World News
11:17

UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18

Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19

Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:51

Banks Demand Government to Repay $68 Billion: A Struggle Over Deposits and State Spending

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:42

UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:19

Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More