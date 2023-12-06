Israel approves construction of 1,700 settlement units in East Jerusalem

The Israeli non-governmental organization "Peace Now" reported on Wednesday that the Israeli government has finally approved the construction of 1,738 settlement units in a settlement in the southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.



Hagit Ofran from the anti-settlement organization told Agence France-Presse, "Without the war, a significant uproar would have been raised; it is an extremely problematic project for the continuity of the Palestinian state between the southern West Bank and East Jerusalem."



AFP