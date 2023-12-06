News
Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia for visit
Middle East News
2023-12-06 | 11:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia for visit
News agencies reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday evening, where he is scheduled to discuss oil, Gaza, and Ukraine with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Putin arrived from Abu Dhabi, where he earlier held talks with UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Reuters
Middle East News
Vladimir Putin
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
Visit
Next
Chinese and US Foreign Ministers discuss Gaza situation in phone call
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
Previous
