Israeli forces withdraw from the center of Ramallah in the West Bank

Middle East News
2023-12-07 | 02:28
High views
Israeli forces withdraw from the center of Ramallah in the West Bank

Al Jazeera reported on Thursday that Israeli forces have withdrawn from the center of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Middle East News

Israeli

Forces

Ramallah

West Bank

