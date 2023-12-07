News
Violent battles ongoing in Khan Yunis and throughout Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas
Middle East News
2023-12-07 | 02:52
Violent battles ongoing in Khan Yunis and throughout Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas
Amidst intense clashes on Thursday in the Gaza Strip, fierce confrontations persist between Hamas and the Israeli army.
Israeli forces have gained control over the city of Khan Yunis, where they pursue the leader of the movement, Yahya Sinwar, accused of engineering the October 7 attack on the Israeli state.
As the war escalates and humanitarian conditions deteriorate, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday of an "imminent and complete collapse of the public order" in the Gaza Strip. He reiterated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire, drawing condemnation from Israel.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced overnight that the country would permit an increase to the "minimum limit" of fuel supplies to southern Gaza, sufficient to "prevent a humanitarian collapse" and the spread of diseases in the region.
Simultaneously responding to the unprecedented Hamas attack, Israel has been conducting a destructive bombing campaign since October 27.
Additionally, Israel launched a ground offensive in northern Gaza, extending its reach across the entire besieged and densely populated territory. This has forced civilians to evacuate towards the increasingly constricted Rafah area on the border with Egypt.
In Khan Yunis, a major city in southern Gaza, soldiers, armored vehicles, and bulldozers have entered the city center, as reported by witnesses.
AFP
