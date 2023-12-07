RSF: Journalists should be allowed in and out of Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-07 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
RSF: Journalists should be allowed in and out of Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
RSF: Journalists should be allowed in and out of Gaza

The non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on Thursday for the opening of the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt for journalists to allow those who wish to leave and facilitate the entry of others to cover the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Rafah crossing is the only land gateway to the Gaza Strip that Israel does not control, and Egypt and the Palestinian side supervise it.

However, RSF emphasized in its statement that "Israel monitors everything that happens at the southern borders (of the Gaza Strip) and bombed this border crossing four times at the beginning of the war" that erupted on October 7.

The organization called on Israeli and Egyptian authorities to "open the doors" of the crossing so that "all journalists can move back and forth between both sides of the border."

In addition, it clarified that "Israel directs journalists who have evacuated from the north (of the Strip) to gather at the border with Egypt, without being able to cross it.

In contrast, foreign journalists are prohibited from entering" the Strip, which Israel has imposed a blockade on since 2007 after the outbreak of the war.

"During the two months of the war, no correspondent has been allowed to enter the Gaza Strip via Rafah, clearly affecting the media's ability to cover this conflict," it added, noting that "58 journalists were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, including 14 who were performing their journalistic duties."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Journalists

Rafah Crossing

Egypt

Border

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel
Reuters report: Israeli tank fire is behind the killing of Issam Abdallah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03

Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

First fuel truck enters Gaza from Egypt via the Rafah crossing

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

New group of wounded arrives from Gaza to Egypt via Rafah crossing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:30

Egypt says still pushing to accelerate delivery of aid to Gaza

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:28

Meta's Oversight Board reviews content related to Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

UNRWA says attacks on Gaza make the situation 'desperate'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:56

Israel says rockets fired from Gaza refugee zone on Wednesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

New dollar tax on household waste

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More